Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Lynn "Beth" Stuart. View Sign





A funeral Mass will be held at The Church of the Assumption Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m., 27 Adams St., Manchester.



Beth was born Dec. 20, 1962, in Buffalo, New York, daughter of Esther (Umansky) Stuart of Vernon and George E. Stuart of Phoenix. Beth excelled as an executive account travel to VIP corporate clients. She was very well-respected in the industry, frequently being specifically requested to handle travel for numerous CEOs and CFOs of highly-prestigious corporations.



Beth's passions were enjoying the ocean and gardening. She also delighted in antiquing and cooking. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family and returning to visit her Mom and extended family in New England. She had a zany sense of humor and could often lift anyone's spirits with a wacky pun. Beth had a heart of gold and touched many people. When her daughter was a teenager, Beth worked solely to ensure her daughter received an excellent education at a private Catholic school. Beth was involved in many charities at that time, as well as teaching Catechism at their church.



Besides her parents, Esther and George, Beth is survived by her daughter, Meghann Stuart Woods and her husband, Aaron C. Woods, of Phoenix; four siblings, Kathy, Sharon, Nancy, and Edward; her niece, Kristen; her nephews, James, River, Malakai; her adored great-nieces, Gabrielle and Amelia; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Beth is preceded in death by her brother, James Edward Stuart; her brother-in-law, Michael G. Dobson; and her dear aunts, Cynthia S.



For online condolences or directions, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com



Elizabeth Lynn "Beth" Stuart, 56, of Phoenix, Arizona (formerly of Manchester), passed away March 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Phoenix.A funeral Mass will be held at The Church of the Assumption Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m., 27 Adams St., Manchester.Beth was born Dec. 20, 1962, in Buffalo, New York, daughter of Esther (Umansky) Stuart of Vernon and George E. Stuart of Phoenix. Beth excelled as an executive account travel to VIP corporate clients. She was very well-respected in the industry, frequently being specifically requested to handle travel for numerous CEOs and CFOs of highly-prestigious corporations.Beth's passions were enjoying the ocean and gardening. She also delighted in antiquing and cooking. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family and returning to visit her Mom and extended family in New England. She had a zany sense of humor and could often lift anyone's spirits with a wacky pun. Beth had a heart of gold and touched many people. When her daughter was a teenager, Beth worked solely to ensure her daughter received an excellent education at a private Catholic school. Beth was involved in many charities at that time, as well as teaching Catechism at their church.Besides her parents, Esther and George, Beth is survived by her daughter, Meghann Stuart Woods and her husband, Aaron C. Woods, of Phoenix; four siblings, Kathy, Sharon, Nancy, and Edward; her niece, Kristen; her nephews, James, River, Malakai; her adored great-nieces, Gabrielle and Amelia; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Beth is preceded in death by her brother, James Edward Stuart; her brother-in-law, Michael G. Dobson; and her dear aunts, Cynthia S. Smith and June U. Barrile.For online condolences or directions, please visit Funeral Home John F. Tierney Funeral Home

219 West Center Street

Manchester , CT 06040-4857

(860) 643-1222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close