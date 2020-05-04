Elizabeth M. Janoscak, 93, beloved wife of the late George Janoscak died Friday, May 1, 2020, at The Residence at Ferry Park, Rocky Hill.She was affectionately known as Betty Boop to all her family and friends. Born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Feb. 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Azariah and Annie Violet (Hiscock) Mercer. She moved to Newfoundland with her family as a young girl and remained there till her early 20s before returning to the United States with her sister, Alma. She was married to "Poppy" George for 60 years before his passing in 2013. George and Betty spent the first half of their married life in New York before moving to Manchester in 1988. While residing in New York, she was employed by Dorothy Gray Cosmetics, Whites Department Store, and Reader's Digest. She volunteered many hours at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center in Manchester and enjoyed her time there, making everyone laugh at her silly jokes and colorful outfits. She was a member of the North United Methodist Church in Manchester.In addition to her husband, George, she is predeceased by her sisters, Alma and Dottie; and her brother, Ralphie. She is survived by her brothers, Wally Mercer and Frederick "Jr." French; sister, Nancy Laughlin; and several nieces and nephews.Betty Boop loved a good joke and was always passing her laughs to everyone. You never knew what her antics would bring - maybe an outrageous mismatched outfit complete with a red wig, dancing dolls and characters, or her silly songs. She was a wonderful cook and baker and always came loaded down with all kinds of sweet treats at the family outings. Everyone remembers her M&M cookies, meatballs and sauce, and the NewYork bagels she would bring to any event. She sent countless letters and cards and probably kept the postal service in business during her years of writing. Every niece and nephew received a card with stickers and coins taped inside for their birthdays, no matter how old they were. She was a huge Betty Boop fan and had all kinds of memorabilia scattered everywhere in her home. If you gave it to her, she put it on display, no matter how big or small.The family would like to thank the staff at The Residence at Ferry Park and Seasons Hospice for their care and attention to Betty.Due to the circumstances of the current pandemic, a private service and burial will beheld at the Hillstown Veterans Cemetery in Manchester.For online condolences, please visit