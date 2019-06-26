Elizabeth (Lizak) MacNeil, 98, of Suffield, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 24, 2019, at The Suffield House, Suffield. She was the beloved wife of the late Hugh MacNeil.



Elizabeth was born April 17, 1921, in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Sas) Lizak. She had resided in both Suffield and in Arizona. Prior to retiring in 2002, Elizabeth was an executive housekeeper for many years working for various hotels throughout her career.



Elizabeth is survived by a niece, Diane Roca and her husband, Jose, of Unionville and their son, Joseph Roca and wife, Stephanie, and their children, Savannah and Hunter; a niece, Andrea Dobrozensky of New Hartford; a nephew, Bruce Dobrozensky and his family of Austin, Texas; and a stepdaughter, Sandra Bouffard and her husband, Donald, of Westboro, Massachusetts. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Sandra Paille.



Services for Elizabeth will be held Friday, June 28, with a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Interment will then take place in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



