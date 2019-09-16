Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Mae Phillips. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Mae Phillips of Vernon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.



Betty was born Nov. 8, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Leo and Bertha (Letzelter) Huber. She moved to Waterbury and graduated from Waterbury Catholic High School in 1950. She met the love of her life, Gene, first on a bus, and then at a high school dance. Betty and Gene were married on Dec. 4, 1954, and were blessed with the kind of love only a few can find in a lifetime. After nine months of being apart from the love of her life, Gene, her broken heart could no longer bare the loss. Her family finds comfort in knowing they are now reunited together forever. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandma, Mimi, and great grandmother (GG). Her greatest love in life was her family and celebrating happy times together, especially Christmas. Betty enjoyed vacationing at the Rhode Island beaches, family reunions in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, traveling the world with Gene, history, playing mahjong, shopping, knitting, and a great lobster dinner. She will be missed more than words can express.



Elizabeth is survived by a son, Paul J. Phillips and his wife, Lisa, of Middlebury; and daughters, Beth Ann Phillips and her partner, Tom Calvocoressi, of Berlin, Lugene Kulpa and her husband, Dominick, of Tolland, and Donna Boucher and her husband, Drew, of Tolland. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren who loved her dearly and whom she was so proud of: Sara (Joe) Martocci, Stephen (Nicole) Kulpa, Marissa (Ray) Culver, Jamison Boucher, Olivia Boucher, Erica Schwab, Amanda Schwab, Marissa (Chris) Frois, Paris Phillips, Rupa (Charles) Grummon, and Anand (Christy) Agrawal. Her nine great-grandchildren held a special place in her heart, Jackson and Mason Martocci, Chase Kulpa, Chloe Culver, Sophie and Xander Grummon, Anika, Aidan, and Abigail Agrawal, and future great-grandson, (Frois) due in November 2019. She was predeceased by a son, Dennis Michael (1955).



The family would like to express their gratitude to the Manchester Memorial Hospital ICU staff, Dr. Gandhi, and Dr. Camrye. A special thank you to Jamie and Mary from Companions & Homemakers for their kindness and compassion. You all hold a special place in our hearts and we will never forget.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Church, 1263 West St., Middlebury. Burial will follow in Lake Elise Cemetery, Middlebury.



There are no calling hours and arrangements are entrusted to Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.



The family request in lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's name be made to the , 5 Brookside Dr, Wallingford, CT 06492 or the , 1075 Chase Pkwy, 4, Waterbury, CT 06708.



