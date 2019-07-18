Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Mary Noll entered into eternal rest July 16, 2019, in the comfort of her own home. She was reunited with her loving and devoted husband, Stanley R. Noll Sr., who passed away on July 3, 2019.



Betty was born Oct. 1, 1932, the loving daughter to the late Harold and Emma (Laramee) Elser, formerly of Dalton, Massachusetts. She was a very proud graduate of Dalton High School Class of 1950. She attended every class reunion, and was anticipating celebrating the next one in August with her lifelong friends. Betty was employed by Crane and Co. in Dalton. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, shopping, and daily morning walks with her friends. Betty was a talented organist. She loved her family and found great comfort and renewed energy in her six grandchildren who helped keep her engaged and active for more than 30 years. Her loving dedication and devotion to her husband and children for nearly 70 years was unwavering.



Betty is survived by her children, Susan M. Cornellier of Dalton, Stanley "Rob" Noll Jr., his wife, Sarah, and their children, Erin, Emily, and Beckett of Elgin, South Carolina, and Sally Trusz, her husband, Walter, and their children, Matthew, Jonathan, and Suzanne, of Ludlow, Massachusetts; a brother, Charles "Champ" Gaudette of Dalton; and many close friends who will miss her dearly. In addition to her beloved husband of 66 years, Stanley R. Noll Sr., Elizabeth was predeceased by a daughter, Robbin E. Noll; a brother, Donn C. Elser; a sister, Audrey (Elser) Banahan and her husband, William; and a son-in-law, Thomas Cornellier.



Betty was defined by the love of her family and friends, her big heart, quick wit, appreciative smile, and her ability to always see the best in people.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Friday, July 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Services and burial will be held privately.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Health Systems, 76 Batterson Park Road, Farmington, CT 06032.



To leave online condolences please visit



www.leetestevens.com







