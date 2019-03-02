Elizabeth T. "Betty" Fitzgerald, 91, of Somers, wife of the late Maurice L. "Red" Fitzgerald, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth T. "Betty" Fitzgerald.
She was born in Stafford, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Wargo) Tarcho. Betty had worked as a secretary, having last been employed by the town of Ellington. She enjoyed going for walks, playing golf, cross stitch, braiding rugs, going on cruises, and entertaining family and friends.
Betty is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Kadow and her husband, John of Wallingford, and Donna Chase and her husband, Bob of Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; four grandchildren, Michael and Elizabeth Kadow, and Michelle and Rob Chase; two sisters, Anne Fiamengo and Helen Wilson; sister-in-law, Ann Rosi; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three siblings, Mary Doane, Eva Benton, and Steve Tarcho.
A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, March 13 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a prayer service to take place at 11 a.m., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in Somers Center Cemetery, Somers. Memorial donations may be made to a .
For online condolences or directions, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019