Ellen A. (Seagrave) Mesick, 59, of Enfield, beloved wife of Gene W. Mesick, peacefully passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
Daughter of JoAnne (Grant) Seagrave and the late Charles A. Seagrave, she was born April 27, 1959. Ellen worked for many years as an x-ray technician, and after raising her family, returned to work as a substitute teacher for the town of Enfield. In her free time, Ellen enjoyed arts and crafts, teaching children, and camping trips with her family.
In addition to her loving husband, Ellen is survived by her children, Gene Mesick Jr. and his fiancé, Michelle O'Leary, Matthew Mesick, and Jonathan Mesick; her mother, JoAnne Seagrave; and her beloved dog, Buddy.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family for visitation Friday, May 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
A funeral service will take place Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hazardville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 1 to May 5, 2019