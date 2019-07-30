Guest Book View Sign Service Information Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-6226 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Church of the Assumption 29 S. Adams St. Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen "Ellie" Cadder Putira, 85, of Manchester, passed away peacefully July 27, 2019, with her family by her side.



Born March 19, 1934, in East Hartford, daughter of the late Mae (Horan) and Robert Cadder. She was an active member of Assumption Church in Manchester - volunteering with the Ladies Guild and yelling "Bingo!" most Tuesday nights.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Francis (Frank) Putira; and her five loving daughters, Mary Putira Snow of Manchester, Annie Gentile and her husband, Thomas, of Vernon, Bridget Bergeron and her husband, Jeff, of Ellington, Laura Walker and her husband, Michael, of Sayville, New York, and Jennifer Peacock and her husband, Jason, of East Haddam. She was blessed with treasured grandchildren who brought her joy, Erin and Iain Snow, Dan and Brian Gentile, Sarah, Jenny, Joe, David, and Kathy Bergeron, and Everest Peacock. She had the pleasure of her grandchildren's spouses, Samantha Gentile, Frank Levick IV, Pawel Chmura, and Ashley Bergeron; and was looking forward to welcoming a new grandson-in-law, Andrew Oliwa. Ellie was additionally blessed with her great-grandchildren, Jackson and Marabella Gentile, Frank and Julius Levick, and was looking forward to the birth of twin great-grandsons Chmura in October. She leaves behind a brother, John Cadder of New Britain, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday which Ellie attended with family and friends. She is predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Robert and Thomas Cadder, Mary Bergman, Aggie Pomeroy, Ann Felber, and Kathryn Sawyer.



Ellie put her faith and family first; friends were special and she saw the good in everything. Her home was always open to everyone and her smile and wit were her best features. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, 29 South Adams St., Manchester. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford.



To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit







Ellen "Ellie" Cadder Putira, 85, of Manchester, passed away peacefully July 27, 2019, with her family by her side.Born March 19, 1934, in East Hartford, daughter of the late Mae (Horan) and Robert Cadder. She was an active member of Assumption Church in Manchester - volunteering with the Ladies Guild and yelling "Bingo!" most Tuesday nights.She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Francis (Frank) Putira; and her five loving daughters, Mary Putira Snow of Manchester, Annie Gentile and her husband, Thomas, of Vernon, Bridget Bergeron and her husband, Jeff, of Ellington, Laura Walker and her husband, Michael, of Sayville, New York, and Jennifer Peacock and her husband, Jason, of East Haddam. She was blessed with treasured grandchildren who brought her joy, Erin and Iain Snow, Dan and Brian Gentile, Sarah, Jenny, Joe, David, and Kathy Bergeron, and Everest Peacock. She had the pleasure of her grandchildren's spouses, Samantha Gentile, Frank Levick IV, Pawel Chmura, and Ashley Bergeron; and was looking forward to welcoming a new grandson-in-law, Andrew Oliwa. Ellie was additionally blessed with her great-grandchildren, Jackson and Marabella Gentile, Frank and Julius Levick, and was looking forward to the birth of twin great-grandsons Chmura in October. She leaves behind a brother, John Cadder of New Britain, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday which Ellie attended with family and friends. She is predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Robert and Thomas Cadder, Mary Bergman, Aggie Pomeroy, Ann Felber, and Kathryn Sawyer.Ellie put her faith and family first; friends were special and she saw the good in everything. Her home was always open to everyone and her smile and wit were her best features. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, 29 South Adams St., Manchester. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford.To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.manchesterfh.com Published in Journal Inquirer from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close