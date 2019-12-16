Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen D. Marvonek Normand. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen D. Marvonek Normand, 94, of Enfield, peacefully passed away at her home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.



Daughter of the late Clinton and Marie (Gosselin) Drew, she was born on Aug. 30, 1925. Ellen enjoyed a long career as a payroll clerk at Hamilton Standard until her retirement in 1987. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards with her sister, Rita Patsun and her husband, Bill, and many friends. She also loved traveling throughout the country and vacationing at the beach in Rhode Island with her daughters and grandchildren.



Ellen is survived by her daughters, Priscilla King of Sutton, Massachusetts, and Jean Parkhurst of Enfield; her grandchildren, Eric Parkhurst, Todd King, and Daniel King; her great-grandchildren, Nikole and Matthew; and many dear nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Normand; her first husband of 44 years, John Marvonek; her sister, Rita Patsun; and her brothers, Charles Drew and Willis Drew.



Her family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 9 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Burial will follow at Enfield Street Cemetery.



Donations in Ellen's memory may be made to , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.



Ellen D. Marvonek Normand, 94, of Enfield, peacefully passed away at her home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.Daughter of the late Clinton and Marie (Gosselin) Drew, she was born on Aug. 30, 1925. Ellen enjoyed a long career as a payroll clerk at Hamilton Standard until her retirement in 1987. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards with her sister, Rita Patsun and her husband, Bill, and many friends. She also loved traveling throughout the country and vacationing at the beach in Rhode Island with her daughters and grandchildren.Ellen is survived by her daughters, Priscilla King of Sutton, Massachusetts, and Jean Parkhurst of Enfield; her grandchildren, Eric Parkhurst, Todd King, and Daniel King; her great-grandchildren, Nikole and Matthew; and many dear nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Normand; her first husband of 44 years, John Marvonek; her sister, Rita Patsun; and her brothers, Charles Drew and Willis Drew.Her family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 9 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Burial will follow at Enfield Street Cemetery.Donations in Ellen's memory may be made to , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2019

