Service Information

Calling hours
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield , CT 06082

Service
7:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield , CT 06082

Obituary

Ellen M. (Monet) Szafran, 76, of Enfield, beloved wife to Edward Szafran, entered into eternal rest Sunday, June 2, 2019.



She was born in Chicopee, Massachusetts, the daughter to the late Robert and Meryl Monet. She was a member and an Elder at Ministries of Love and Hope in Enfield and was very active with the church. She found great joy in teaching the Bible to others, as well as reading it. Along with her husband, she ran an outreach center in Thompsonville that was sponsored by the church. Ellen enjoyed knitting and loved feeding the birds. She will be remembered as a kind and gentle person who never had a bad word to say. She was always there to lend a helping hand to others.



In addition to her loving husband of 42 years, Edward, Ellen is survived by her cousin, Maggie Coutire of Springfield; and brothers-in-law, Leon Szafran and his wife, Cindy, and Richie Szafran. Ellen will also be deeply missed by her church family.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A service will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Donations in memory of Ellen may be made to The Outreach Center, Care of Ministries of Love and Hope, 75 Church St., Enfield, CT 06082.



