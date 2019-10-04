Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen (Prickett) Sawn. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Stafford on April 15, 1932, daughter of the late Roland and Lilly (Robinson) Prickett. Ellen grew up in western Massachusetts, and during her early adulthood assisted her mother in operating the telephone switchboard for Hampden, Massachusetts, in her family home. She later moved to Enfield, where she resided for 60 years. She was employed as a bookkeeper for many years, her last position at Diana's Bakery until her retirement. In her spare time, Ellen loved to travel and shop, and enjoyed a good game of cards with her friends. She was also talented at needlework and was a member of the Enfield Red Hat Society.



Ellen is survived by her children, Carol S. Lorenzetti and her husband, Joseph of Stafford, and George W. "Bill" Sawn, Jr. of Enfield; her grandchildren, Jonathan W. Sawn and his wife, Karensa, Jacquelyn I. Sawn and her husband, Robert Metzler, and Julie L. Lorenzetti; and her great-grandchild, Jackson W. Sawn. She also leaves a niece and a nephew. Ellen was predeceased by her brother, William W. Prickett; and her sister Winifred P. Sawn.



Ellen's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, Oct. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will be held after the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Hampden, Massachusetts.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ellen's memory may be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106.



To leave online condolences, please visit



Ellen (Prickett) Sawn, 87, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.She was born in Stafford on April 15, 1932, daughter of the late Roland and Lilly (Robinson) Prickett. Ellen grew up in western Massachusetts, and during her early adulthood assisted her mother in operating the telephone switchboard for Hampden, Massachusetts, in her family home. She later moved to Enfield, where she resided for 60 years. She was employed as a bookkeeper for many years, her last position at Diana's Bakery until her retirement. In her spare time, Ellen loved to travel and shop, and enjoyed a good game of cards with her friends. She was also talented at needlework and was a member of the Enfield Red Hat Society.Ellen is survived by her children, Carol S. Lorenzetti and her husband, Joseph of Stafford, and George W. "Bill" Sawn, Jr. of Enfield; her grandchildren, Jonathan W. Sawn and his wife, Karensa, Jacquelyn I. Sawn and her husband, Robert Metzler, and Julie L. Lorenzetti; and her great-grandchild, Jackson W. Sawn. She also leaves a niece and a nephew. Ellen was predeceased by her brother, William W. Prickett; and her sister Winifred P. Sawn.Ellen's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, Oct. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will be held after the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Hampden, Massachusetts.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ellen's memory may be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106.To leave online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close