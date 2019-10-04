Ellen (Prickett) Sawn, 87, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Stafford on April 15, 1932, daughter of the late Roland and Lilly (Robinson) Prickett. Ellen grew up in western Massachusetts, and during her early adulthood assisted her mother in operating the telephone switchboard for Hampden, Massachusetts, in her family home. She later moved to Enfield, where she resided for 60 years. She was employed as a bookkeeper for many years, her last position at Diana's Bakery until her retirement. In her spare time, Ellen loved to travel and shop, and enjoyed a good game of cards with her friends. She was also talented at needlework and was a member of the Enfield Red Hat Society.
Ellen is survived by her children, Carol S. Lorenzetti and her husband, Joseph of Stafford, and George W. "Bill" Sawn, Jr. of Enfield; her grandchildren, Jonathan W. Sawn and his wife, Karensa, Jacquelyn I. Sawn and her husband, Robert Metzler, and Julie L. Lorenzetti; and her great-grandchild, Jackson W. Sawn. She also leaves a niece and a nephew. Ellen was predeceased by her brother, William W. Prickett; and her sister Winifred P. Sawn.
Ellen's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, Oct. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will be held after the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Hampden, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ellen's memory may be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2019