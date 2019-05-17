Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen (Hogan) Venti, 72, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Thomas Venti, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.



She was born on April 3, 1947, in Rockville, daughter of the late John and Julia (Stepnowski) Hogan. Mary Ellen was self-employed as a real estate appraiser for many years before retiring. Ellen had a knack for finding hidden treasures everywhere she visited. Ellen had a love of decorating and gardening, and a strong thirst for knowledge.



She is survived by her son, James Venti and his wife, Rachel; her sisters, Jean Callahan and her husband, Barry, and Carla Goolsby and her husband, Brian; her two grandsons, Tyler and Aidan Venti; and her two nephews, Matthew Callahan and Thomas Goolsby.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester on Friday, May 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. Private burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville at the convenience of the family.



