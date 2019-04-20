Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elna C. Dimock. View Sign

Elna C. Dimock, age 97, of Bolton, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Crestfield Rehab Center and Fenwood Manor in Manchester.



She was born Dec. 1, 1921, in Hartford. Elna married Louis C. Dimock Jr. Oct. 27, 1945. They resided most of their married life in Bolton.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; and by nine brothers and sisters; as well as her grandson, Joey.



She is survived by her children, Daisy (Bill) Genrich, Louis (Janice) C. Dimock III, Joseph (Ellen) W. Dimock, Lance (Lois) C. Dimock; four grandchildren, Will (Maria), Heidi (Zack), Louis(Katie), and Michael; three great-grandchildren, Atticus, Daisy, and Everett.



Elna was always very active in Bolton's life. She was the radio dispatcher for the Bolton Volunteer Fire Department, Bolton's newspaper reporter for the Manchester Evening Herald, worked in many capacities for the Town of Bolton and has been the unofficial Bolton historian. She loved horses: as a teenager (when her parents came to Bolton for the summer) she rode all over Bolton on her horse Comanche and in her later years she had a mini-horse (Charlie Brown) and could be seen riding in her cart around the schoolyard. Her favorite place to go was the family's island at Mashapaug Lake.



Many people received (when needed or asked for) knitted baby booties. Elna was known to be able to design and sew clothes. She was quite talented. During World War II she was a tool designer for Fenn Mfg. which she was very proud of.



Elna was a huge Red Sox fan. She was in attendance on the day Carl Yastrzemski played his last game at Fenway Park. She spent many hours listening to games whether it was at the lake or in her sewing room. She was overjoyed when they won the World Series in 2004. In the late 1980s she became a big fan of the UConn women's basketball team and coach Geno Auriema.



She will be missed by all who knew her….Rest in Peace Mom.



Memorials in Elna's name would be appreciated to Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066.



A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, May 4, at 2:30 p.m. at Willington Hill Cemetery, Route 74 (171 Tolland Tpke.), Willington, CT 06279.



