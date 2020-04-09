Elsie Barbara (Fluckiger) Hangartner, 96, of Vernon and formerly of Ellington, beloved wife of 49 years to the late David Hangartner, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Born in Ellington, the daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Diggelmann) Fluckiger, she grew up and lived in Ellington and Vernon. She was employed by the former Moser Farms for many years. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was predeceased by two sisters, Margaret Wieland and Helen Piorek; and six Fluckiger brothers, Werner, Robert, Walter, John, Albert Jr., and Fred.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church Alms Fund, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington, CT 06029.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2020