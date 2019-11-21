Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emilia "Millie" (Gaspar) Behling. View Sign Service Information Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave East Hartford , CT 06108 (860)-528-4135 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Emilia "Millie" (Gaspar) Behling, 96, on Nov. 6, 2019, beloved wife for 51 years of the late Robert A. Behling.



She was born in Manhattan, New York, daughter of the late Steven and Bertha Gaspar. Millie grew up in Ashford and graduated from Windham High School in 1941. After she married, they moved to Bolton to raise their family.



Throughout her working years, Millie was employed at Colt's Manufacturing Co., and Pratt & Whitney. Before her retirement in 1976, she worked at E. A. Patten Co. as a secretary for 16 years. After retirement, they moved to Venice, Florida, where they loved and lived for 19 years. They enjoyed traveling and entertaining family and friends. They were also avid golfers and members of the Jacaranda Golf Club in Venice. Millie was also a member of the Bolton Senior Center for many years.



Millie is survived by her sons, Richard and his wife, Lorraine, of The Villages, Florida, and Thomas and his wife, Judy, of Broad Brook; her daughter, Sharon Preuss and her husband, Jim, of Bolton; two stepchildren, Robert and his wife, Barbel, of Manchester and Diann Odell of Massachusetts, her life's treasures, 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Steven Gaspar.



We would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff at Manchester Manor for their care. Donations can be made to The of CT, 200 Executive Blvd. South, No. 4B, Southington, CT 06489.



Burial will be private, there are no visiting hours. Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, is entrusted with her arrangements.



