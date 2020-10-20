1/1
Emily A. Belval
Emily A. Belval, 30, of Tolland died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

The beloved daughter of Janet and Paul Belval, Emily was born in Hartford in 1990 and was raised in Wilton and Glastonbury. Emily had a love of animals from a very young age and leaves behind her cherished corgi Boomer. Emily also rode horses for much of her life and was on her college equestrian team. Emily held a bachelor's degree from Kaplan University and a master's degree and Sixth Year Certificate in School Psychology from Fairfield University. She worked as a school psychologist in the Woodstock Public Schools since 2018. Emily loved the students she worked with and delighted in their advances. Emily decorated her office with corgi paraphernalia and formed "Club Corgi" as a means of connecting with her students.

Emily will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Besides her parents, Emily is survived by her brother, Luke Belval and his wife, Kimberly, of Richardson, Texas; her grandparents, June Belval of Framingham, Massachusetts, and Richard and Lola Nagle of North Kingstown, Rhode Island; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services for Emily will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland. Please abide by CDC recommendations. Social distancing and masks will be mandatory.

For online condolences please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily's memory can be made to Gerda's Equine Rescue, P.O. Box 1352, Townshend, VT 05359 or at

www.gerdasequinerescue.org




Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
