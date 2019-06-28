Emily M. Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily M. Williams.
Service Information
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
(860)-684-2538
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Emily M. Williams, 96, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Donald A. Williams, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.

She was born in St. Mikulas, Bratislava, Czechoslovakia, daughter of the late Vincek and Agnes (Okruhlica) Scepka. Emily retired from LaPointe Industries in Rockville, was a member of St. Edward Parish, and loved to play harmonica.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the home health care aides who attended to Emily, for their wonderful care and support.

Emily is survived by her loving son, Robert Williams of Stafford Springs; four grandchildren, Rose (Williams) Daigle, Lorie Gomez, and Erik and Kenney Williams; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Allen Williams; daughter, Linda Williams; and sister, Martha Steffka.

A calling hour will be held Monday, July 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a prayer service to take place at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.

For online condolences or directions, please visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 28 to July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.