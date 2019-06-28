Emily M. Williams, 96, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Donald A. Williams, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.
She was born in St. Mikulas, Bratislava, Czechoslovakia, daughter of the late Vincek and Agnes (Okruhlica) Scepka. Emily retired from LaPointe Industries in Rockville, was a member of St. Edward Parish, and loved to play harmonica.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the home health care aides who attended to Emily, for their wonderful care and support.
Emily is survived by her loving son, Robert Williams of Stafford Springs; four grandchildren, Rose (Williams) Daigle, Lorie Gomez, and Erik and Kenney Williams; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Allen Williams; daughter, Linda Williams; and sister, Martha Steffka.
A calling hour will be held Monday, July 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a prayer service to take place at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 28 to July 2, 2019