Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emmanuel D. Scata. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 Send Flowers Obituary





Manny attended his schooling in Hartford and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, Class of 1957, where he was also an All-State quarterback and officiated high school football games as an adult. Manny worked for Appliance Buyers Credit Corporation, Ritter Finance, and The Money Store. He then owned and operated The Wine Seller package store in Vernon for several years. After his retirement, he pursued his lifelong love of golf and volunteered at the M.A.C.C. food pantry. He was an excellent cook and an avid reader. Manny's greatest happiness came from being with his family. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and loved taking them "shopping." Manny was blessed with good neighbors, golf buddies, cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. He was a father figure to his younger brothers, Francis and David. Most recently, he looked forward to his weekly golf outings with Francis. He depended on David to research medical options allowing him to make informed decisions. The brothers and wives enjoyed frequent family dinners together at each other's homes.



In addition to his wife, JoAnn, Manny is survived by his daughter, Karen Bos and her husband, Arie, and their daughter, Siena, of Bourne, Massachusetts; his son, John Scata and his wife, Jennifer (Collins), and their children, William and Daniella of Austin, Texas; his daughter, Terry Ann Stevens and her husband, Matthew, and their children, Kevin, Kaitlyn, and Derek of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his two brothers, Francis Scata and his wife, Frances (Roath), of Glastonbury and David Scata and his wife, Carol (Morris), of Lebanon; his sister-in-law, Laurie Darman who he affectionately called his "second wife;" his very close brother-in-law, Michael Thayer and his wife, Evelyn, who were always there helping during countless medical emergencies.



Manny had many doctors, but a very special thank you to his cardiologist, Dr. Dahhan. She saved his life multiple times, was always available to him when he needed her, and even succeeded in getting him enrolled in a life-saving experimental study at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.



A time of visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, 736 East Middle Tpke., Manchester. Burial will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the Manchester Area Conference of Churches (MACC), P.O. Box 3804, Manchester, CT 06045-3804.



To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com



Emmanuel D. Scata, 79, of Manchester, beloved husband of over 56 years to JoAnn (Thayer) Scata, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. He was born June 19, 1939, in Hartford, to the late Sebastian and Lucy (Visone) Scata.Manny attended his schooling in Hartford and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, Class of 1957, where he was also an All-State quarterback and officiated high school football games as an adult. Manny worked for Appliance Buyers Credit Corporation, Ritter Finance, and The Money Store. He then owned and operated The Wine Seller package store in Vernon for several years. After his retirement, he pursued his lifelong love of golf and volunteered at the M.A.C.C. food pantry. He was an excellent cook and an avid reader. Manny's greatest happiness came from being with his family. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and loved taking them "shopping." Manny was blessed with good neighbors, golf buddies, cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. He was a father figure to his younger brothers, Francis and David. Most recently, he looked forward to his weekly golf outings with Francis. He depended on David to research medical options allowing him to make informed decisions. The brothers and wives enjoyed frequent family dinners together at each other's homes.In addition to his wife, JoAnn, Manny is survived by his daughter, Karen Bos and her husband, Arie, and their daughter, Siena, of Bourne, Massachusetts; his son, John Scata and his wife, Jennifer (Collins), and their children, William and Daniella of Austin, Texas; his daughter, Terry Ann Stevens and her husband, Matthew, and their children, Kevin, Kaitlyn, and Derek of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his two brothers, Francis Scata and his wife, Frances (Roath), of Glastonbury and David Scata and his wife, Carol (Morris), of Lebanon; his sister-in-law, Laurie Darman who he affectionately called his "second wife;" his very close brother-in-law, Michael Thayer and his wife, Evelyn, who were always there helping during countless medical emergencies.Manny had many doctors, but a very special thank you to his cardiologist, Dr. Dahhan. She saved his life multiple times, was always available to him when he needed her, and even succeeded in getting him enrolled in a life-saving experimental study at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.A time of visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, 736 East Middle Tpke., Manchester. Burial will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the Manchester Area Conference of Churches (MACC), P.O. Box 3804, Manchester, CT 06045-3804.To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 4 to May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close