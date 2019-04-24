Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emmett Darl Hubbard. View Sign Service Information Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home 37 Gardner Street East Windsor , CT 06088 (860)-623-4292 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born Jan. 3, 1947, the son of the late Ethel (Earley) Hubbard and Thomas Hubbard. He was employed by Servus Management Corp. managing the Gold B65uilding in Hartford. He was a U.S. Navy boilerman. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing.



Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Sharon Hubbard and her partner, Ed Groleau, of Stafford; his cherished grandchildren, Cassidy Hubbard of Newark, Delaware, Jasmine Hubbard and her partner, Michael Hernandez, and their daughter, Mia Hernandez, Brandy Hubbard and her partner, Joe Erickson, all of Stafford, Sage Ribera and Cecilia Bell of Melrose; his brother, Thomas Hubbard and his wife, Tammy; his sister, Joyce Spears and her husband, Darell; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Christine Hubbard.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor.



A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, April 27, at the Melrose Cemetery in East Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christine Hubbard Scholarship Fund, c/o East Windsor High School, 76 South Main St., East Windsor, CT 06088.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



