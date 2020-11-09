1/1
Dr. Eric James Galster
Dr. Eric James Galster, 70, of Bolton, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Hammond, Indiana to Margery and Leopold Galster where he attended St. Paul Lutheran School and Hammond Tech High School. Eric graduated from Purdue University in 1974 as a doctor of veterinary medicine.

Eric resided in Bolton with his family as a veterinarian. Eric was an accomplished veterinarian who worked with a variety of pets and livestock. His love of cars, classic rock, and westerns is well known by those who knew him. Eric was a handyman and artist crafting pieces from a variety of mediums such as stained glass, wood work and anatomical drawings. He was a hard worker and his strength was evident in his fight against illness.

Eric was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Galster. He is survived by his wife, Maribeth Blaney-Galster; his four sons, Jason, Blaine, Patrick, and Lucas Galster; his daughters-in-law, Liz and Page Galster; his granddaughter Roselise Galster; and his sisters Charlotte Black and Judy Rumsey.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a celebration of life at 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester.

For online condolences, to livestream the service and full obituary please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
