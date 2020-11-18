On Nov. 15, Eric Paul Haas passed from this life after traveling a long, hard, courageous road with cancer.
Eric was born Nov. 21, 1977, in Hartford to Paul Jr. and Rosalie Haas, and lived his entire life in West Suffield. Eric lived his life to its fullest. He loved taking off on his bike and roaming the local countryside. He'd load up his fishing gear and spend hours down at the lake. He loved getting out with his friends. He looked forward to our family's summer vacations, and his favorite was our recent few years at Lake George, where he and his father spent hours looking for the best fishing holes. Mostly, he loved his Special Olympics
games and found his niche in team sports. He was a great soccer player, basketball player, and softball player. He was proud to help represent the CT softball team in the national Special Olympics
games in Ames, Iowa, and he was proud to help represent the Enfield Stars CT team. For many years he and his mom bowled every Tuesday night with the Bowling Buddies of Suffield, where we made some wonderful friends.
Eric will be deeply missed by his parents; by his beloved sister Julie Ansart, his admired brother-in-law John Ansart, and his adored nieces and nephew Caitlin, Samantha and Jack Ansart. He also leaves his fun Uncle George Haas and Aunt Joyce; his Aunt Peg Branham; and several cousins. Eric was pre-deceased by his grandparents Paul and Mary Letty Haas and Robert and Pearl Branham; and his Uncle Bob Branham and Aunt Karen LaBombard.
His family would like to extend their special thanks to Robin with Trinity Home Hospice for her unwavering compassion and loving care of Eric.
The private graveside service will be on Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. in West Suffield Cemetery.
Heritage Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online guest book please visitwww.SuffieldFuneralHome.com