1/1
Eric Paul Haas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Nov. 15, Eric Paul Haas passed from this life after traveling a long, hard, courageous road with cancer.

Eric was born Nov. 21, 1977, in Hartford to Paul Jr. and Rosalie Haas, and lived his entire life in West Suffield. Eric lived his life to its fullest. He loved taking off on his bike and roaming the local countryside. He'd load up his fishing gear and spend hours down at the lake. He loved getting out with his friends. He looked forward to our family's summer vacations, and his favorite was our recent few years at Lake George, where he and his father spent hours looking for the best fishing holes. Mostly, he loved his Special Olympics games and found his niche in team sports. He was a great soccer player, basketball player, and softball player. He was proud to help represent the CT softball team in the national Special Olympics games in Ames, Iowa, and he was proud to help represent the Enfield Stars CT team. For many years he and his mom bowled every Tuesday night with the Bowling Buddies of Suffield, where we made some wonderful friends.

Eric will be deeply missed by his parents; by his beloved sister Julie Ansart, his admired brother-in-law John Ansart, and his adored nieces and nephew Caitlin, Samantha and Jack Ansart. He also leaves his fun Uncle George Haas and Aunt Joyce; his Aunt Peg Branham; and several cousins. Eric was pre-deceased by his grandparents Paul and Mary Letty Haas and Robert and Pearl Branham; and his Uncle Bob Branham and Aunt Karen LaBombard.

His family would like to extend their special thanks to Robin with Trinity Home Hospice for her unwavering compassion and loving care of Eric.

The private graveside service will be on Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. in West Suffield Cemetery.

Heritage Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online guest book please visit

www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
West Suffield Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
1240 Mountain Road
West Suffield, CT 06093
(860) 668-0255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 18, 2020
Rosalie, I am so sorry for your loss! My thoughts are with you and your husband.

Sincerely,

Deena LeDuc
Deena LeDuc
Coworker
November 18, 2020
We cherish the times we spent with Eric and enjoyed the many conversations we shared regarding classic cars and sports. May you find comfort in your memories of happier times. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers
Tim & Debra Donovan
Friend
November 17, 2020
So sorry for your incredible loss, condolences to the entire Haas and extended family
Joe Ericson
Classmate
November 17, 2020
Eric’s good nature and love of sports made an impression on everyone he met. I have many fond memories of him supporting the Suffield High basketball teams, none better than being on the court when he sunk a basket and thrilled the crowd. So saddened to hear of his passing and sending my deepest sympathies to those who had the good fortune to be a big part of his life.
Ryan McEleney
Friend
November 17, 2020
Eric was a very special friend and person he will be saadly missed
Linda Bayne
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved