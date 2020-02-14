Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Racicot. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eric Racicot, age 58, passed away peacefully beside his beloved wife, Gloria, and two children, Melissa and Paige, on Feb. 10, 2020, around 8 a.m., at Windham Hospital.



Preceded by his father Gerald, mother Diana; and sister Leslie; he is survived by his sisters, Meredith and Karina; brother Jerry; and stepmother, Lorraine. He will also be missed by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friends.



Eric was born on May 29, 1961, and lived a joyful life. He followed various career paths, but excelled in carpentry. In addition, his passion for heavy equipment was evident in the endless stories he would tell about it. He was like a giant kid at the helm of loader. Eric moved to Arizona at a young age, discovering and honing his carpentry talent working with his father. However, Connecticut called to him, and there he met his love and started a family. The weather and beautiful nature of Connecticut soothed his heart, and he found great joy in fishing any place he could. Eric was very warm and welcoming, and easily sharing his fondest memories with everyone who entered his life. He will be truly missed by all. The entire family appreciates the support and love being shared.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.







Eric Racicot, age 58, passed away peacefully beside his beloved wife, Gloria, and two children, Melissa and Paige, on Feb. 10, 2020, around 8 a.m., at Windham Hospital.Preceded by his father Gerald, mother Diana; and sister Leslie; he is survived by his sisters, Meredith and Karina; brother Jerry; and stepmother, Lorraine. He will also be missed by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friends.Eric was born on May 29, 1961, and lived a joyful life. He followed various career paths, but excelled in carpentry. In addition, his passion for heavy equipment was evident in the endless stories he would tell about it. He was like a giant kid at the helm of loader. Eric moved to Arizona at a young age, discovering and honing his carpentry talent working with his father. However, Connecticut called to him, and there he met his love and started a family. The weather and beautiful nature of Connecticut soothed his heart, and he found great joy in fishing any place he could. Eric was very warm and welcoming, and easily sharing his fondest memories with everyone who entered his life. He will be truly missed by all. The entire family appreciates the support and love being shared.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close