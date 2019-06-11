Erica M. Harris

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erica M. Harris.
Service Information
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-749-2244
Obituary
Send Flowers

Erica M. Harris, 61, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.

Daughter of the late Norman and Beverly (Landry) Harris, she was born in Claremont, New Hampshire, Sept. 18, 1957. Erica enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed fishing and days at the beach.

Erica is survived by her son, Charles Harris; her grandchildren, Derik and Jonathan Harris; her brothers, Kevin Harris and his wife, Annette, and Kerry Harris and his significant other, Anna Balsalmo; her sisters, Tracy Harris, Melba Harris, Heather Laliberte, Normandie Harris, Tamra Sheehan and her husband, Rob; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A service will begin at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Donations in memory of Erica may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

To leave online condolences please visit

www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 11 to June 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.