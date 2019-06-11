Erica M. Harris, 61, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
Daughter of the late Norman and Beverly (Landry) Harris, she was born in Claremont, New Hampshire, Sept. 18, 1957. Erica enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed fishing and days at the beach.
Erica is survived by her son, Charles Harris; her grandchildren, Derik and Jonathan Harris; her brothers, Kevin Harris and his wife, Annette, and Kerry Harris and his significant other, Anna Balsalmo; her sisters, Tracy Harris, Melba Harris, Heather Laliberte, Normandie Harris, Tamra Sheehan and her husband, Rob; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A service will begin at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Erica may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 11 to June 15, 2019