Erik Marshall Ryerson, 44, of Manchester, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.
Erik is survived by his parents, Lynn Mamet Ryerson of Manchester and Wayne Ryerson of Vero Beach, Florida; his sister, Kristina Ryerson Libby; girlfriend and best friend, Patricia May Alfano; aunt, Suzanne Mamet; aunt and uncle, Diane and Gerry Ryerson of North Carolina; nephews, Shane and Max; niece, Isla; and cousins, Jillian, Amanda, and Whitney. With great sadness and love he leaves his three children, Ella, Macy, and Brock.
Erik was a lifelong Manchester resident, attending Assumption School and Manchester High School. He was the owner of a successful logistics business. Erik loved his children fiercely, and family was his ultimate reason for being.
Whether you knew Erik for 20 minutes or 20 years you were a friend and he would do anything for you. Erik was always willing to lend a helping hand without hesitation. He was full of excitement for anything that interested him and seemed to know a little of everything, loving to discuss anything and everything as long as you were willing to listen. If you wanted to find him it would be around something with a motor. He loved boats, motorcycles, cars, and jet skis to name a few.
Devastation and loss took Erik from us far too soon. We all know now that it's possible to die of a broken heart.
Calling hours will be Friday, June 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.
Services and burial will be private.
A special thank you to Touchpoints at Manchester and Beacon Hospice for their care and compassion.
For online condolences please visit
www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 5 to June 9, 2019