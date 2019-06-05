Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erik Marshall Ryerson. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary





Erik is survived by his parents, Lynn Mamet Ryerson of Manchester and Wayne Ryerson of Vero Beach, Florida; his sister, Kristina Ryerson Libby; girlfriend and best friend, Patricia May Alfano; aunt, Suzanne Mamet; aunt and uncle, Diane and Gerry Ryerson of North Carolina; nephews, Shane and Max; niece, Isla; and cousins, Jillian, Amanda, and Whitney. With great sadness and love he leaves his three children, Ella, Macy, and Brock.



Erik was a lifelong Manchester resident, attending Assumption School and Manchester High School. He was the owner of a successful logistics business. Erik loved his children fiercely, and family was his ultimate reason for being.



Whether you knew Erik for 20 minutes or 20 years you were a friend and he would do anything for you. Erik was always willing to lend a helping hand without hesitation. He was full of excitement for anything that interested him and seemed to know a little of everything, loving to discuss anything and everything as long as you were willing to listen. If you wanted to find him it would be around something with a motor. He loved boats, motorcycles, cars, and jet skis to name a few.



Devastation and loss took Erik from us far too soon. We all know now that it's possible to die of a broken heart.



Calling hours will be Friday, June 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.



Services and burial will be private.



A special thank you to Touchpoints at Manchester and Beacon Hospice for their care and compassion.



For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com



Erik Marshall Ryerson, 44, of Manchester, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.Erik is survived by his parents, Lynn Mamet Ryerson of Manchester and Wayne Ryerson of Vero Beach, Florida; his sister, Kristina Ryerson Libby; girlfriend and best friend, Patricia May Alfano; aunt, Suzanne Mamet; aunt and uncle, Diane and Gerry Ryerson of North Carolina; nephews, Shane and Max; niece, Isla; and cousins, Jillian, Amanda, and Whitney. With great sadness and love he leaves his three children, Ella, Macy, and Brock.Erik was a lifelong Manchester resident, attending Assumption School and Manchester High School. He was the owner of a successful logistics business. Erik loved his children fiercely, and family was his ultimate reason for being.Whether you knew Erik for 20 minutes or 20 years you were a friend and he would do anything for you. Erik was always willing to lend a helping hand without hesitation. He was full of excitement for anything that interested him and seemed to know a little of everything, loving to discuss anything and everything as long as you were willing to listen. If you wanted to find him it would be around something with a motor. He loved boats, motorcycles, cars, and jet skis to name a few.Devastation and loss took Erik from us far too soon. We all know now that it's possible to die of a broken heart.Calling hours will be Friday, June 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.Services and burial will be private.A special thank you to Touchpoints at Manchester and Beacon Hospice for their care and compassion.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 5 to June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close