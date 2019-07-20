Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Manchester Grille 316 Green Rd Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eris (Carlson) Jenack, 99, of Manchester, beloved wife of the late Edward Jenack, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 10, 2019.



Eris was born Jan. 26, 1920, in Skalhulk, Sweden to the late Linder and Inez (Johanson) Carlson. On Aug. 28, 1928, Eris left Sweden to come to the United States. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Manchester High School. Eris worked for the Manchester Board of Education as an administrative secretary, as well as with ECHN before her retirement in 1986. Eris was a very kind, caring and loving individual with whom so many people adored. She will greatly be missed.



Eris is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kim Jenack of Manchester; her caregiver and dear friend, Joan Hayward also of Manchester; her sister, Lilly Lumb of Colorado; her nephews, John and his sons, Garth and Grant, of Colorado and Micky Jenack of Clinton; her niece, Donna Lafleur of Vermont; her cousin, Karen Buus and her husband, Virjil, of Ellington, along with their son, Scott and his wife, Tami, of New Hampshire. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Susan; as well as her son, Bruce; and her brother-in-law, Bill.



A private burial for Eris will be held in East Cemetery, Manchester at the convenience of her family.



There are no calling hours.



A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Manchester Grille, 316 Green Road, Manchester, at 6 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Department of Children and Families, 364 West Middle Tpke., Manchester, CT 06040, or to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of her arrangements.



To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







