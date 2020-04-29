Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest A. Tyo Sr.. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with much sadness that the family of Ernest A. Tyo Sr., 94, announce his passing on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Ernie was born May 4, 1925, in Swanzey, New Hampshire, the eldest of 19 children of the late Ernest E. and Mildred (Delosh) Tyo. Ernie grew up in Massena, New York, and at the age of 17 enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served during the Pacific Theater of World War II on LST 118. After the war, Ernie moved to Connecticut with his wife, Laura, where he started his 35- year career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and raised their 10 children. After retiring in 1985, Ernie enjoyed many activities such as golf, bowling, and especially family beach week.



Ernie is survived by his eight children and their spouses, Ernest A. Tyo Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Moultonborough, New Hampshire, Wayne E. Tyo of California, Richard C. Tyo and his wife, Carol, of West Suffield, Donna Yurgel and her husband, Jack, of Tolland, David M. Tyo and his wife, Lynn, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Christina Comollo and her husband, Brad, of Vernon, MaryEllen Shelton and her husband, Jimmie, of Tolland, and Maria C. Tyo of Manhattan, New York; daughter-in-law, Gabriele Tyo of Parks Falls, Wisconsin; 16 grandchildren, Christopher Tyo and his wife, Kaimwaite of Brookfield, Lisa Seeley of Portland, Maine, Joseph Pelkey of Portland, Jennifer Oberto and her husband, Paul, of Lakeville, Julie Tyo of Southington, Matthew Tyo and his wife, Zoe, of Granby, Ashley Lanz and her husband, Mark, of Ellington, Lindsey Thiele of Lakeville, Nathan Tyo of Apple Valley, Samantha Tyo of Apple Valley, Anna Dore and her husband, Mike, of Geneva, Illinois, Dylan Tyo of Park Falls, Krista Comollo of Spokane, Washington, Kayleigh Comollo of Coventry, Austin Shelton and his wife, Crystal, of Newington, Devon Shelton of Tolland, seven great-grandchildren, Anjali, Calvin, Martin, Nathan, Makenna, Charlotte, Logan, and Parker, several brothers and sisters; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his wife, Laura, he was predeceased by two children, Deborah D. Tyo and Peter J. Tyo; and brothers and sisters.



Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements, services will be private in the family plots in East Cemetery, Manchester.



John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements and for a livestream on Thursday, April 30, at 11 a.m., please visit



https://www.facebook.com/pg/TierneyFuneralHome/



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







