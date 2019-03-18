Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest G. "Ernie" Chouinard. View Sign

Ernest "Ernie" G. Chouinard, 81, of Ellington, beloved husband of over 57 years to Noella (Riendeau) Chouinard, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, March 15, 2019.



Born in Greensboro Bend, Vermont, the son of the late Joseph and Marjorie (Sheltra) Chouinard, he grew up and lived in Greensboro and Vernon before moving to Ellington over 55 years ago. Ernie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement in 2012, Ernie was employed by the J. E. Shepard Co./Nu-Way Tobacco Company of South Windsor for 56 years. He was a communicant of St. Luke Church in Ellington and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 9505. Ernie enjoyed gardening, snowmobiling with his family, hunting, and fishing. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend who liked to spend time with his family and friends.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Richard Chouinard and his wife, Evie, of Stafford Springs, and David Chouinard and his wife, Susan, of Ellington; four grandchildren, Bryant Chouinard and his wife, Amber, Evan Chouinard and his wife, Olivia, and Sarah and Raymond Chouinard; two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Averie, and another on the way; a brother, Leonald Chouinard and his wife, Marge, of Massachusetts; three sisters, Lorraine Bellevance, Beatrice Riendeau, and Evelyn Rich, all of Vermont; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Roland and Emile Chouinard; and three sisters, Florence, Jeannette Bedor, and Bernadette.



His family will receive friends for calling hours Wednesday, March 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.



Family and friends may gather at the funeral home Thursday, March 21, at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 141 Maple St., Ellington. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery.



Memorial donations in Ernie's memory may be made to St. Luke Church, 141 Maple St., Ellington, CT 06029.



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Ernest "Ernie" G. Chouinard, 81, of Ellington, beloved husband of over 57 years to Noella (Riendeau) Chouinard, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, March 15, 2019.Born in Greensboro Bend, Vermont, the son of the late Joseph and Marjorie (Sheltra) Chouinard, he grew up and lived in Greensboro and Vernon before moving to Ellington over 55 years ago. Ernie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement in 2012, Ernie was employed by the J. E. Shepard Co./Nu-Way Tobacco Company of South Windsor for 56 years. He was a communicant of St. Luke Church in Ellington and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 9505. Ernie enjoyed gardening, snowmobiling with his family, hunting, and fishing. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend who liked to spend time with his family and friends.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Richard Chouinard and his wife, Evie, of Stafford Springs, and David Chouinard and his wife, Susan, of Ellington; four grandchildren, Bryant Chouinard and his wife, Amber, Evan Chouinard and his wife, Olivia, and Sarah and Raymond Chouinard; two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Averie, and another on the way; a brother, Leonald Chouinard and his wife, Marge, of Massachusetts; three sisters, Lorraine Bellevance, Beatrice Riendeau, and Evelyn Rich, all of Vermont; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Roland and Emile Chouinard; and three sisters, Florence, Jeannette Bedor, and Bernadette.His family will receive friends for calling hours Wednesday, March 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.Family and friends may gather at the funeral home Thursday, March 21, at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 141 Maple St., Ellington. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery.Memorial donations in Ernie's memory may be made to St. Luke Church, 141 Maple St., Ellington, CT 06029.For online condolences and guest book, please visit Funeral Home Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home

551 Talcottville Rd

Vernon , CT 06066

(860) 875-3536 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close