Ernest John Welti, 98, died on Aug. 3, 2020, at his home in the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan, Kansas.Ernest, who was known as Tschuni (Juni) or Ernie to his family and friends, was born on Oct. 21, 1921, in Tolland, Connecticut, to parents Ernest and Minnie (Wuthrich) Welti. He graduated from Rockville High School in 1939. He worked in the Rockville, Connecticut cloth mills and later as a bricklayer. He was a member of the bricklayers' union, Local No.1, in Connecticut.Ernest married Alice Ruth Burt in 1950 and the couple had two daughters. He lived in Rockville and Ellington, Connecticut, until he moved to Manhattan, Kansas, in 2009.Ernest is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alice; brothers-in-law, Roland Clayton Andrews, Paul Pulfer, and Linwood Burt; and sister-in-law, Vera Burt.He is survived by his brother, Clarence (Kathi) Welti of Manchester; and two sisters, Marion Andrews of Rockville, and Evelyn Pulfer of Iowa. He also leaves his daughters, Ruth Welti of Manhattan, Kansas, and Laura Welti (Leon Kraut) of Freeport, Illinois; four grandchildren, Carl Fruehan, Elizabeth Fruehan, Ellen Welti, and Lia Welti; 14 nieces and nephews; and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.Ernest also leaves Jacob (Libby) Stratton, who cared for him for many years and he considered a family member.Ernest loved travel, walking, and chatting with friends on his walks. In Manhattan, some may recall his walks along Kimball Avenue with his walker.Arrangements are with Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, Kansas, and Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon.Interment in Ellington Cemetery and a service are postponed due to COVID-19. The family thanks his caregivers from At Home Care and the staff of Meadowlark Retirement Community and Meadowlark medical professionals, who took care of Ernie so well.