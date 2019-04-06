Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Tupper. View Sign

Ernest Tupper, 68, of Manchester and Estero, Florida passed away peacefully March 31, 2019.



Ernie was the son of the late Phyllis and Bion Tupper. He was the wonderful husband of 25 years to Ann Sheehy Tupper. Ernie graduated from Manchester High School, Class of 1969. He served with distinction in Vietnam and was awarded the



Besides his wife, Ernie is survived by his brothers and their wives, Mike and Donna Tupper of Manchester and Bruce and Eileen Tupper of North Carolina; as well as his in-laws, Terry and Russell Curtiss of Manchester and James and Patricia Sheehy of Estero; sister-in-law, Kathleen and husband, Bill Frattaroli of Manchester; and brother-in-law, James and wife, Christy Sheehy, of Rhode Island. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, a great-niece, great-nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, Ernie was predeceased by his brother, Dave Tupper; his nephew, Jeff Tupper; and his sister-in-law, Patty Sheehy. A special mention to his friends at the BA and Three J's, and an extra special shout-out to John Gallagher and The Price is Right.



Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life for Ernie Saturday, May 4, at 4 p.m. at the British American Club in Manchester, where we can toast to his memory and share special Ernie stories. Interment will be private.



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of the arrangements.



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Ernest Tupper, 68, of Manchester and Estero, Florida passed away peacefully March 31, 2019.Ernie was the son of the late Phyllis and Bion Tupper. He was the wonderful husband of 25 years to Ann Sheehy Tupper. Ernie graduated from Manchester High School, Class of 1969. He served with distinction in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star . He retired from Hartford Distributors in Manchester. With his winning smile, good nature, and infectious laugh, Ernie was loved and respected by friends, old and new. In addition to hanging out with friends, Ernie enjoyed time at the beach, fishing and UConn football.Besides his wife, Ernie is survived by his brothers and their wives, Mike and Donna Tupper of Manchester and Bruce and Eileen Tupper of North Carolina; as well as his in-laws, Terry and Russell Curtiss of Manchester and James and Patricia Sheehy of Estero; sister-in-law, Kathleen and husband, Bill Frattaroli of Manchester; and brother-in-law, James and wife, Christy Sheehy, of Rhode Island. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, a great-niece, great-nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, Ernie was predeceased by his brother, Dave Tupper; his nephew, Jeff Tupper; and his sister-in-law, Patty Sheehy. A special mention to his friends at the BA and Three J's, and an extra special shout-out to John Gallagher and The Price is Right.Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life for Ernie Saturday, May 4, at 4 p.m. at the British American Club in Manchester, where we can toast to his memory and share special Ernie stories. Interment will be private.The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of the arrangements.For online condolences, please visit Funeral Home John F. Tierney Funeral Home

219 West Center Street

Manchester , CT 06040-4857

(860) 643-1222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Bronze Star Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close