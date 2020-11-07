Ernest W. Benefield, 65, entered into eternal rest at his home on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Born in Hartford, son of the late Raymond and Winifred (Fedo) Benefield, he grew up in Windsor Locks and was a graduate of Windsor Locks High School. Ernest worked for over 20 years for NuWay Tobacco/JE Shepard Company in South Windsor. He loved the Cowboys football team and the New York Yankees. He was passionate about martial arts and practiced for many years. Ernest loved his grandchildren, whom he referred to as "his babies," and spending time with them gave him peace and happiness.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by six siblings, Cecil, Raymond, David, E.W., Richard, Joyce Maggi; his brother-in-law, Charles Buckley; and a niece, Charlene Deluco. He leaves a daughter and son-in-law, Tania and Peter Cardaropoli of Suffield; two sons, Owen Benefield of Newington, Nicholas Benefield of Pinellas Park, Florida; two grandchildren, Gianna Grace and Mia Alexandra Cardaropoli; four siblings, Ronnie Fedo and his wife, Pat, of Enfield, Tommy Benefield and his wife, Sharley, of Houston, Texas, Betty Buckley of West Suffield, Eva Rehnberg and her husband, Wayne, of Windsor Locks; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. at Grove Cemetery in Windsor Locks.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
