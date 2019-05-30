Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 (860)-875-5490 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bernard's Church 25 St. Bernard's Terrace Vernon , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Estelle Janik Mitchell of Rockville, passed peacefully with her family by her side on May 27, 2019, at age 97.



She was born on Nov. 29, 1921, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, the eighth child of Anna and John Janik. After graduating Rockville High School, Estelle began working at National Print where she forged lifelong friendships with twelve other young women. In 1942, Estelle married William Mitchell, son of Stella and Lester Mitchell, and became an integral part of the running of Mitchell Farms, 1085 Hartford Turnpike, Rockville. Estelle's life was enriched as a parishioner of St. Bernard Church and as a member of St. Bernard Women's Guild. She found daily solace in prayer and trusted in the Lord.



Estelle will be deeply missed by her five daughters, Jany Allen, Christine Cohun, Suzanne Foley, Melanie Poehnert, and Mary-Ann Ducharme; sons-in-law Jack Cohun, Timothy Foley, Robert Poehner, and Neil Ducharme; sister-in-law Judith Hany; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Estelle was predeceased by William, her husband of 62 years; seven siblings, Clara Suchecki, Joseph Janik, Stanley Janik, Jane Zwierok, Max Janik, Rudolph Janik, and Eugene Janik; granddaughter Jennifer Cohun; and son-in-law Richard Allen.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Friday, May 31, between 4 to 7 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect Street, Rockville.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Vernon. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Vernon.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Bernard Church, noting the Claravaux House in the memo line.



Published in Journal Inquirer from May 30 to June 3, 2019

