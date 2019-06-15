Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estelle Thomas. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Send Flowers Obituary

Estelle Thomas, 96, of Stafford, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her four children.



She was born in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter to the late Rufino and Rosaura (Garcia) Tabarez. At age 11, she moved to San Francisco, California, where she worked as a parachute rigger during World War II. She met her husband, the late Richard E. Thomas, Sr., while he was stationed in California in the Navy. They were married on July 6, 1946, and moved to Brooklyn, New York, where they made their home and raised their four children. Estelle and Richard retired to Florida in 1984. She was a former member of the Dutch Reformed Church in Brooklyn and was involved in their choir. More recently, she was a member of the United Methodist Church of Stafford. Estelle enjoyed vacationing to the Poconos, spending time with her family, cooking and gardening. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing well into her 80's.



Estelle is survived by her four loving children, Richard E. Thomas, Jr., of Rochester Hills, Michigan, Gary E. Thomas of New Rochelle, New York, Nancy E. Lopez and her husband, Don, of Seminole, Alabama, and Roy Thomas and his fiancé, Ava Paterwich, of Stafford Springs; a brother, Roy Tabarez and his wife, Jan of Montery, California; a sister, Lucy Castro of Pleasant Valley, California; five grandchildren, Zachery M. Thomas and his wife, Kim, Andrew E. Thomas, Ashley E. Cogan and her husband, Justin, Laura E. Lopez and Christopher R. Thomas; five great-grandchildren, Riley Lopez, Susan Thomas, Charlotte Cogan, and Victoria and Lorenzo Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Saturday June 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, CT 06071. A funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.



Donations in memory of Estelle may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com







Estelle Thomas, 96, of Stafford, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her four children.She was born in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter to the late Rufino and Rosaura (Garcia) Tabarez. At age 11, she moved to San Francisco, California, where she worked as a parachute rigger during World War II. She met her husband, the late Richard E. Thomas, Sr., while he was stationed in California in the Navy. They were married on July 6, 1946, and moved to Brooklyn, New York, where they made their home and raised their four children. Estelle and Richard retired to Florida in 1984. She was a former member of the Dutch Reformed Church in Brooklyn and was involved in their choir. More recently, she was a member of the United Methodist Church of Stafford. Estelle enjoyed vacationing to the Poconos, spending time with her family, cooking and gardening. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing well into her 80's.Estelle is survived by her four loving children, Richard E. Thomas, Jr., of Rochester Hills, Michigan, Gary E. Thomas of New Rochelle, New York, Nancy E. Lopez and her husband, Don, of Seminole, Alabama, and Roy Thomas and his fiancé, Ava Paterwich, of Stafford Springs; a brother, Roy Tabarez and his wife, Jan of Montery, California; a sister, Lucy Castro of Pleasant Valley, California; five grandchildren, Zachery M. Thomas and his wife, Kim, Andrew E. Thomas, Ashley E. Cogan and her husband, Justin, Laura E. Lopez and Christopher R. Thomas; five great-grandchildren, Riley Lopez, Susan Thomas, Charlotte Cogan, and Victoria and Lorenzo Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Saturday June 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, CT 06071. A funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.Donations in memory of Estelle may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 15 to June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close