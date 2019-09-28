Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Ireland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Sept. 7, 1941, in Danbury. Esther grew up in Lenox dale, Massachusetts and later moved to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, before moving closer to family in Vernon in 1993.



She is survived by her daughter, Margret Moore; and her grandchildren, Rachel Moore and Robert Moore of Tolland.



She was an avid seamstress her entire life, and leaves behind many heirloom quilts for her family. In her final years, she enjoyed laughter, walks, and sunsets with family, and many, many jars of pickles.



Esther may have been small in stature, but she was mighty in strength and heart. She fought long and hard with her loved ones by her side, but left this world happy and comfortable. Her larger-than-life personality will be missed by many, especially her daughter and granddaughter.



All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



For online condolences, please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



Esther Ireland, 78, of Tolland, passed away Sept. 27, 2019.She was born Sept. 7, 1941, in Danbury. Esther grew up in Lenox dale, Massachusetts and later moved to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, before moving closer to family in Vernon in 1993.She is survived by her daughter, Margret Moore; and her grandchildren, Rachel Moore and Robert Moore of Tolland.She was an avid seamstress her entire life, and leaves behind many heirloom quilts for her family. In her final years, she enjoyed laughter, walks, and sunsets with family, and many, many jars of pickles.Esther may have been small in stature, but she was mighty in strength and heart. She fought long and hard with her loved ones by her side, but left this world happy and comfortable. Her larger-than-life personality will be missed by many, especially her daughter and granddaughter.All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close