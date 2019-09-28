Esther Ireland, 78, of Tolland, passed away Sept. 27, 2019.
She was born Sept. 7, 1941, in Danbury. Esther grew up in Lenox dale, Massachusetts and later moved to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, before moving closer to family in Vernon in 1993.
She is survived by her daughter, Margret Moore; and her grandchildren, Rachel Moore and Robert Moore of Tolland.
She was an avid seamstress her entire life, and leaves behind many heirloom quilts for her family. In her final years, she enjoyed laughter, walks, and sunsets with family, and many, many jars of pickles.
Esther may have been small in stature, but she was mighty in strength and heart. She fought long and hard with her loved ones by her side, but left this world happy and comfortable. Her larger-than-life personality will be missed by many, especially her daughter and granddaughter.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019