Ethel Lucille Orfitelli, 94, of Manchester passed away at home on Sept. 25, 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.Ethel was a lifelong resident of Manchester. She was a teacher for 30 years in the Manchester school system and was an active member of The Salvation Army.She is survived by her children, Linda Baker, Michael Orfitelli (Kathy), Patricia Orfitelli, and Sue Flynn; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as many friends, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael A. Orfitelli Jr., in 1976.A celebration of life service to be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at The Salvation Army Manchester Citadel, 661 Main St., Manchester, CT.