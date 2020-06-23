Ethelbert E. "Betty" (Arnold) Mientus, 91, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late John J. Mientus, was called home on Saturday, June 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Daughter of the late Harold and Althea (Selleck) Arnold, she was born in Springfield, on Feb. 10, 1929. Betty was a resident of the Hazardville section of Enfield since 1942 and was a faithful member of Hazardville United Methodist Church. Betty was employed at Hallmark Cards for many years. She cherished her home which she adorned with many collectibles.
Betty is survived by her children, John Mientus of Enfield, Paul Mientus and his wife, Debbie, of Colchester, and David Mientus of Broadbrook; her grandchildren, Tammy Usher and her husband, Steven, Christopher Ballar-Mientus and his husband, Neir, Philip Mientus and his wife, Tara, and Steven Mientus; her great-grandchildren, Emilee Waterhouse and Aubree Usher; her sister, Joan Kay Kendall of Longview, Texas; her dear friend, Kathi Else; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband, John, she was predeceased by her brothers, George, Edgar, Justice, and Ernest Arnold; and her sisters, Marion, Ruth, Dorothy, and Nancy Arnold.
Her family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
A funeral service honoring Betty's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St Adalbert Cemetery.
Donations in Betty's memory may be made to Hazardville United Methodist Church, 330 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT 06082, or to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 27, 2020.