Eugene T. Corbitt, 88, beloved husband of Delinda (Soares) Corbitt passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at their home in Manchester.
He was born Oct. 5, 1931, in Nashville, Georgia, son of the late Curtis and Oralee (Hughes) Corbitt. Eugene served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a self-employed building contractor for many years.
Along with his wife, Delinda, he leaves two sons, Curtis and Jay Corbitt; a daughter, Judy Corbitt–Keyes; grandchildren Benjamin (Kasey) and Travis Corbitt, Mackenzie and Lindsay Corbitt; and two sisters, Whilma Roe and Elnita Parr (Thomas) of Georgia.
Eugene's family will be receiving relatives and friends TODAY, Aug. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester. Funeral Services will be private with burial in East Cemetery Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made in Eugene's and Delinda's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
