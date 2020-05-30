Eula V. Patterson, 81, of South Windsor, beloved wife for 49 years of the late James B. Patterson Sr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020.Eula was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her family will lovingly remember her as a God fearing woman whose family meant the world to her. She was very much the "Mama Bear" and was fiercely protective of her children and grandchildren. She leaves her children and grandchildren a legacy of sticking together as a family, mental toughness, love for the Lord, prayer, giving to others, and loving all.At an early age she became a member of the Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika and participated in numerous youth church activities. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Hartford, where she was a Deaconess, a Missionary, and a founding member of the United Sisters of Hartford.Eula is survived by her two daughters, Joycelyn Patterson of Stamford and Lauren Patterson of Hartford; her son, James Patterson II, and his wife, Stephanie, of Norwalk; five grandchildren, Janelle Patterson, Danovan Johnson, and Samuel Johnson, all of South Windsor, and Darren Patterson and Jasmine Patterson, both of Norwalk; two sisters, Ruth Payton of Newport News, Virginia; and Mattie Clark of Opelika, Alabama; three brothers, Clarence Taylor of Hodge, South Carolina; Leanadous Summers and his wife, Linda, of Opelika, Alabama; and Otis Summers and his wife, Ruth, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and a host of loving relatives and friends.Besides her husband and parents, Eula was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Patterson Johnson; her sisters, Lillie Moore and Joanne Nelms; and a brother, Arthur James Vaughn.Her funeral service will be private. Family and friends are encouraged to view the service by following this link:To read the full obituary, leave an online condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit