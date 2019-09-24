Eunice (Atwood) "Cookie" Fitzpatrick, 94, of Manchester, loving wife of over 46 years to the late Robert B. Fitzpatrick, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
She was born Feb. 5, 1925, in Bolton, Vermont, to the late Frank W. and Bertha (Griffin) Atwood. Cookie was raised in Vermont and was a graduate of Waterbury High School in Vermont. She moved to Connecticut in 1943 and has resided in Manchester since. Cookie worked in the Engineering Department at Pratt & Whitney for over 20 years. She was a member of the Pratt & Whitney Retirees Club, Manchester Senior Citizens, and National A.A.R.P. She was also a parishioner of Assumption Church, Manchester and was a member of the Ladies Guild.
Cookie is survived by her brother, Wesley Atwood of Richmond, Vermont; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many dear friends and neighbors. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Orrin, Everett, and Donald Atwood; and her sisters, Thelma Ashley and Doris Callahan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 9:30 a.m. at Assumption Church, 29 South Adams St., Manchester. Guests are asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manchester.
There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Assumption Church Memorial Fund.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit
www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019