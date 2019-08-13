Evan Lawn of Ellington died Aug. 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Marguerite Bailey Lawn.
He is survived by his sons, Roger Lawn and Walter Lawn; stepdaughters, Mary Lu Scarlato and Ruth Anne Johnson; and grandchildren, Aaron and Amanda Lawn, Alex Eckman-Lawn, and Stephen, Daisy, Jesse, and Ben Scarlato; daughters-in-law, Kami Koldewyn and Barbara Eckman; and great-grandchildren, Asher, Tabitha, and Julian Scarlato.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Friday, Aug. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Church, 33 West St., Rockville, at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Belmont Abby Cemetery, Belmont, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transfiguration Hermitage, 205 Windsor Neck Road, Windsor, ME 04363.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2019