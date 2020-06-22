Eveleen (Mastropietro) Morancey, 81, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020, surrounded by people who loved her.
She grew up and lived in Manchester and was the daughter of the late Antoinette and William Mastropietro. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and George Young, whom she loved very much. Eveleen was a devoted wife, beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and loyal friend whose faith, family and friendships were her primary source of strength and happiness. Eveleen leaves the love of her life, her husband for 55 years, James Morancey. She was a devoted mom and mother-in-law to Laureen and Rich Bohadik Jr., who she loved like a son, of Simsbury. She was the type of mom that enjoyed having all the kids at her house - being motherly to everyone whose life she touched. Eveleen cherished her grandchildren, Hadley and Gavin Bohadik. They will remember waking up to her cooking breakfast, making ice cream cones at night, reading books together, celebrating holidays, Maine vacations, and trips to Toys-R-Us for yet another stuffy. Her unconditional love will live on forever in their hearts. Eveleen loved to love and celebrated time spent with her nieces and their families, Kimberly Young; Kristin Young and her son, Dylan Mohan; and Heather and Dan Bairos and their children, Joshua and Hannah Bairos. Auntie Ettie loved her nieces like daughters and adored their children with all her heart; loving Dan, especially for "those lips."
Eveleen found joy in cooking - making the best bacon, meatballs, eggplant Parmesan, a fierce tuna fish sandwich, and chocolate chip cookies. She loved doing for others - and was extremely generous and welcoming. Her pocketbook was often filled with M&M's or snacks that she would pass out to the children in the family and an occasional adult if they were lucky. Eveleen's happiness came from making others happy. She was a loyal friend, having friendships that lasted lifetimes. She was a devoted Yankee fan, animal lover, and a person of faith who loved to meditate and pray. But above all, Eveleen enjoyed a good laugh - her giggle was contagious and infectious and will be missed immensely. Her spirit will live on.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the caring staff of Meadowbrook of Granby who lovingly took special care of Eveleen during the last few years of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Due to COVID, burial will be private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Eveleen's life will be held at a later date.
In celebration of Eveleen's life, please do something kind for a stranger today and say a little prayer of gratitude for a life well lived and for a lady well loved
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 26, 2020.