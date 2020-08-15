Eveline Emily (Fournier) Kingsbury, 89, of Westfield, Massachusetts, beloved wife of the late Donald Kingsbury, passed away on Aug. 14, 2020.
She was born on March 4, 1931, in Hartford, daughter of the late Emile and Josephine (Savoie) Fournier. She grew up in East Hartford and later moved to South Windsor, where she raised her family, and eventually retired to Vero Beach, Florida. Eveline worked at Pratt & Whitney as a waitress in the executives' dining room and then went to work as a clerk for Sunbeam Baking Co. She enjoyed baking, gardening, canning her home-grown vegetables, and canning jams. Eveline was a wonderful hostess and enjoyed nothing more than holding family gatherings. She was also an avid golfer and bowler.
Eveline is survived by her three children, Cora Hall of Westfield, Stephen Kingsbury of Maine, and David Kingsbury of Florida; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Emile Fournier and Richard Fournier; two sisters, Phylisse Gifford and Lorraine Giansanti; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Arthur Kingsbury, and 10 siblings, Ulysse, Norman, Albert, Aldei, Germaine, Gervaise, Conrad, Gertrude, John, and G. Ernest.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Wapping Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Eveline's memory may be made to Westfield Care Center, Activity Dept., 60 E. Silver St, Westfield, MA 01085. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com