Evelyn Amo, 90, of Manchester, wife of the late Dennis Amo, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.
She was born in Torrington, the daughter of the late Gustav and Katherine (Wabrek) Staire. Evelyn was an administrator for Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. She resided at The Arbors of Hop Brook on Manchester for many years where she made many friends and will be missed by all.
Evelyn is survived by a brother, Robert Howarth and his wife, Anneliese; a daughter-in-law, Evelyn Crockett; two grandchildren, Dina and Robert; two great-grandchildren; a niece; two nephews; and two cousins. She was predeceased by a son, William Crockett.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2020