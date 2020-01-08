Evelyn Faye (Arnett) Feder

  • "Our prayers to the family."
    - John and Jeanie king
  • "Our deepest condolences to Roger, Chris and all her family..."
    - Cheryl Juhasz
  • "With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning."
    - Holmes Funeral Home - Manchester
Service Information
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT
06040
(860)-643-2441
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home
400 Main St.
Manchester, CT
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
East Cemetery
220 East Center St.
Manchester, CT
Obituary
Evelyn Faye (Arnett) Feder, 75, of Manchester, passed away Jan. 3, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle against breast cancer and congestive heart failure.

She was born Jan. 28, 1944, daughter of the late John Arnett and Doris (Bowman) Arnett. She worked for over 30 years for Thrall's and First Student School Bus Co. Evelyn enjoyed 40-plus years at her summer home at the Indianfield Campground with many friends. She enjoyed boat rides around the lake, sitting by the campfire, and cooking breakfast and dinner for the family. She loved to square dance and was a member of the Marlboro Country Squares.

Along with her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her sister, Lynda Arnett. She is survived by her husband, Roger C. Feder; her son, Robert J. Campanelli Jr.; her daughter, Lynda D. Feder-Craney and husband Tom Craney; three very special grandsons, Carl and wife Abby, Christopher, and Cody; and her siblings, John, Don, Al, Andy, and Nancy. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home at 400 Main St., Manchester. A graveside

service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at East Cemetery, 220 East Center St., Manchester, with assembly at the gravesite.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation at

www.nationalbreastcancer.org

or the American Diabetes Association at

www.diabetes.org

or the at



To leave a memory for the family, please visit

www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.