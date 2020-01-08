Evelyn Faye (Arnett) Feder, 75, of Manchester, passed away Jan. 3, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle against breast cancer and congestive heart failure.
She was born Jan. 28, 1944, daughter of the late John Arnett and Doris (Bowman) Arnett. She worked for over 30 years for Thrall's and First Student School Bus Co. Evelyn enjoyed 40-plus years at her summer home at the Indianfield Campground with many friends. She enjoyed boat rides around the lake, sitting by the campfire, and cooking breakfast and dinner for the family. She loved to square dance and was a member of the Marlboro Country Squares.
Along with her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her sister, Lynda Arnett. She is survived by her husband, Roger C. Feder; her son, Robert J. Campanelli Jr.; her daughter, Lynda D. Feder-Craney and husband Tom Craney; three very special grandsons, Carl and wife Abby, Christopher, and Cody; and her siblings, John, Don, Al, Andy, and Nancy. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home at 400 Main St., Manchester. A graveside
service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at East Cemetery, 220 East Center St., Manchester, with assembly at the gravesite.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020