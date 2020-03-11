Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn "Evie" (Musilli) Gerr, 92, of South Windsor, beloved wife of Seymour J. "Sy" Gerr, passed on peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.



She was born in St. Albans, Long Island, New York, on Feb. 17, 1928, daughter of the late Carmine and Anita (Conti) Musilli. Evie grew up on Long Island, and was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School with the Class of 1946, then she worked in New York City as an administrative assistant in the insurance industry. She married the love of her life, Sy, in 1950 and they lived in Stamford, before settling into their family home in South Windsor in 1961. Here, Evie was a dedicated homemaker raising their three beautiful children - her family, her home and her friends were always the most important things throughout her life. Evie was an amazing cook, talented gardener, enjoyed knitting, crocheting, painting, reading, and all of their many pets. She loved "the great outdoors," experiencing nature, and walking on the beach any time of the year. She had a passion for and was an accomplished basket maker, she loved John Wayne movies, Vaughn Monroe and his band, Neil Diamond, live theater, all types of music, and had a wonderful sense of humor and a laugh that could get everyone else around her laughing.



Along with her husband, Sy, she leaves her daughter, Susan Gerr and her partner, Steven Booth, of Bolton; her daughter, Lynn Gerr of Coventry and her companion, Peter Untiet, of New Britain; and her son, Peter Gerr and his wife, Nicole, of Sutton, Massachusetts. Evie was blessed with seven grandchildren, Elisabeth Gerr, Andrew Gerr, Ethan Gerr, Benjamin Gerr, William Marchand, Olivia Marchand, and Charles Marchand. She also leaves her former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Miller (Gerr). Evie was predeceased by her sister, Ida Musilli; and brothers, Mario and Corrado Musilli.



A celebration of life will be held at a day and time to be announced in the future.



Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020

