Evelyn H. (Lewie) Nielsen
Evelyn H. (Lewie) Nielsen of Enfield passed away on July 5, 2020, at the age of 77 at Johnson Memorial Hospital, Stafford. Evelyn was born on Oct. 26, 1942 in Manchester, daughter of the late Earl F. Lewie Sr. and Mary (Law) Lewie. She was married to the late Richard K. Nielsen Sr. for 52 years. They lived in Bolton for 31 years, owning together Nielsen Auto Parts in Manchester and later the Burgoyne Motor Inn in Schuylerville, New York before retiring in Enfield.

Evelyn is also predeceased by her son, Richard K. Nielsen Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Katherine Cusson and her husband, Donald of Ellington and Deborah Rucci of Enfield; a daughter-in-law, Patti Nielsen of Willington; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Ray Lewie and his wife, Nancy of East Hartford, Sharon Ashworth of East Hartford, and Stuart Lewie and his wife Amy of Florida. She is predeceased by two brothers, Earl F. Lewie Jr. and Richard Lewie.

There will be no services. A memorial donation may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels of Enfield has been entrusted with her arrangements. For online condolences, go to

www.brownefuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 11 to Jul. 15, 2020.
