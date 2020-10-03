Evelyn M. Cruz, 53, of Broad Brook, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.Born and raised in Connecticut, Evelyn was a beautiful person inside and out, full of faith, thoughtful, loving, kind, generous, and had an incredibly strong spirit. Her smile and contagious laugh will be missed greatly by the family and friends she loved and cared for so much.Evelyn is survived by her parents, Anita Chaparro and Manuel Cruz; son, David Cruz and wife, Lacey Cruz; son, Michael Cruz; grandchildren, Kayla Cruz and Kai Cruz; brother, Edwin Cruz; sister, Elizabeth Thompson (Cruz) and husband, Joshua Thompson; sister, Eileen Mazza (Cruz) and husband, Joel Mazza; and was predeceased by brother, Emanuel Cruz. She is also survived by nephews, Kyle Cruz, Xavier Mazza, Roman Mazza, and Lucas Thompson; nieces Angelina Cruz, B. Meleenda Cruz, Hope Thompson, Eden Thompson, and Sophia Thompson; a large extended family and many dear friends.Due to the current health concerns, the services will be privately held. Thank you very much for your understanding, thoughts, and prayersPlease visitfor online condolences.