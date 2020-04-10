Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn P. Allison. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn P. Allison, 90, of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Vernon, the wife of Robert J. Allison, died at home Friday, April 3, 2020.



Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, Evelyn was the child of the late Albert and Alvina (Kazalski) Poudrier. She had lived many years in Manchester and Vernon prior to relocating to Florida. Having met at a ballroom dance following WWII, it can be said that Bob and Evelyn have been dancing throughout their 71 years of marriage. Thoughtful, caring and always supportive of her children, grandchildren, and then great-grandchildren, her love has always shone through. Evelyn enjoyed travel, music, reading, and most of all dancing with Bob. She was a longtime hospice volunteer and always provided support and assistance to her community. Her love for her family and their love of her will forever be a fact of life.



In addition to her husband, Bob, she is survived by her children, Robert J. Allison Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth, Layne Allison and her partner, Fred Parker, Karen Macomber and her husband, Steven, and Kevin Allison and his wife, Lori. She also leaves her grandchildren, Dawn, Benjamin, James, John, Sara, Joseph, Francis, Kristina, Daniel, Thomas, and Alyssa. There are 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to the current circumstances, a Mass of Christian Burial will be announced and celebrated at a later date.



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.



Memorial contributions can be made to either the or the .



