Evelyn S Livengood, 91, formerly of Manchester, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield, New Hampshire.Evelyn was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 16, 1928. She was raised in Tafton, Pennsylvania, on the shores of Lake Wallenpaupack where she lived barefoot and fancy free. When World War II broke out her family moved to East Hartford to work at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. She attended and graduated in 1947 from East Hartford High School. She spent her summers in Tafton where she met the love of her life, William Livengood Jr. of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They were married in 1948 in a small Presbyterian Church in Tafton. Afterwards they moved to Philadelphia for a short time before moving to Manchester where they started their family and remained for 60 years. She worked multiple jobs while raising three children. Her career included Iona Manufacturing, Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, and finally Manchester Memorial Hospital as a Unit Secretary. After the death of her husband in 2013, her health declined and she relocated to an assisted living facility in northern New Hampshire, closer to her son.Evelyn is predeceased by her father, Edward Sievers, her mother, Gladys Palamar; her son-in-law, Butch McNamar; and her husband, William W. Livengood Jr. She is survived by her three children, daughter, Cynthia L. McNamar of Ellington, two sons, Gary L. Livengood and his wife, Sarah, of Fairbanks, Alaska, William W. Livengood III and his wife, Linda, of Whitefield; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.There are no services planned at this time and she will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Rose Hill Memorial Park.Any memorial donations can be sent to the Veterans' Home and Hospital in Rocky Hill in Evelyn's memory.She lived her life as a part of the "Greatest Generation" and will be dearly missed.