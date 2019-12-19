Evelyn Swygert Russell, 75, of Andover, beloved wife of Bob Russell, passed away Dec. 15, 2019.
She was born Sept. 1, 1944, in Columbia, South Carolina, to Evelyn (Hall) and Joseph H Swygert. She attended the University of South Carolina before moving to Andover in 1965 where she soon started working for the Russell family. She and Bob married in 1999.
Evelyn was very active in her church and community. She attended First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ in Andover and recently served as a deacon. Evelyn enjoyed working with her husband, traveling, taking cruises, reading, shopping with her granddaughter, spoiling her pets, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter Carey Sparks and her husband, Mickey, and their children, Mark (Aaron) and wife Shelly, Lori Clay and her husband, Tyree; and son Christopher; stepdaughter Donna; step-grandchildren, Heather, Shannon, Chris, and Garret; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Zane, Aubrey, and Eirik; her brother, Andy and his wife, Nancy; and niece, Kimberlee Brown and her husband, Trevor, and their daughter, Lexi.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 359 Route 6, Andover, followed by the burial at Townsend Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church directly following the burial.
For online condolences please visit
www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019